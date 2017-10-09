

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

Police say it occurred near Kingsview Village Junior School, in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue.

According to paramedics, three men, all believed to be in their 20s, were injured following the shooting.

One was taken to hospital in critical condition but police confirmed that he later died from his injuries.

Two others were rushed to hospital and are believed to be in serious condition.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is now investigating.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects but will be providing an update on the case at 9:30 a.m.

Monday's shooting occurred in the same area where 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi was fatally shot in a vehicle outside a Dixon Road apartment building last week.