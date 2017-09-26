

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been taken to hospital for treatment following a fire at a home in Whitby overnight.

It happened on Robert Correll Court, in the area of Rossland and Garrard roads, early Tuesday morning.

Officials say a male jumped out of the second floor of the home and was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The house was evacuated and roads are closed in the area.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in.