

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the city’s Roncesvalles Village area.

Officers located a victim in the parking lot of a supermarket on Dundas Street West, south of Bloor Street after shots rang out at around 9:10 p.m.

Residents near Perth Avenue and Sterling Road, a short distance away, heard the shots and phoned 911.

One person was rushed to hospital via emergency run following the shooting, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim – a man believed to be in his 20s – was shot in the torso and sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing two to three gunshots. Shell casings and a knife were also found at the scene.

Much of the parking lot has been cordoned off with yellow police tape stuck up between shopping carts as police investigate the shooting.

Witnesses who came to the aid of the victim told CP24 that they saw several people running away down an alleyway following the shooting. However police have not provided any suspect information so far.