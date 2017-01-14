

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead after a two-alarm fire gutted a residence in North York on Saturday afternoon, Toronto Fire says.

The fire broke out on the main floor of the bungalow on Bathford Crescent near Finch Avenue and Leslie Street at around 12:25 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home upon arrival but were able to knock down the bulk of the blaze by about 12:45 p.m.

“Our crews were able to make an interior attack and conduct a search and rescue operation but unfortunately during that they did locate one individual, who we have been advised in deceased,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 at the scene. “Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends and all those affected by this tragic loss today.”

Pegg told CP24 that there has been no indication that anyone else was inside the home at the time, however he said that can’t be confirmed until a full search of the property is completed.

The victim, meanwhile, has not been formally identified but neighbours tell CP24 that she was an elderly woman, who lived alone.

“She was unfortunately wheelchair bound and she was probably in her bedroom at that particular time,” one neighbor said. “She has a caregiver that comes and goes but she was fiercely independent and adamantly refused to move. We are devastated by what happened, absolutely devastated.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will conduct a full investigation.