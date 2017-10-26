

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at a residence in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood, according to Toronto Paramedics.

Emergency crews were first called to the building on Sarnia Avenue near Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 8:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, Captain David Eckerman says that firefighters observed smoke coming out from underneath a door to a second floor apartment.

Eckerman says firefighters then entered the apartment and located the victim in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics confirm that the victim was subsequently pronounced dead.

“A person familiar with the apartment and its occupants advised us there could possibly be a person inside that unit. Upon entering we located that person in life-threatening condition and transferred them over to Toronto Paramedics,” Eckerman said. “We continued on with our searches and fighting the fire, which had gotten into the walls. We were able to first knock it down and then extinguish it.”

Eckerman said that firefighters remain on scene and are currently “peeling back flashing and other material” from the roof to confirm that there are not hot spots that need to be extinguished.

He said that it is too early to speculate about what may have caused the fire.

Investigators from Toronto Fire Services and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are currently on their way to the scene.

Sarnia Avenue is closed to traffic as are the northbound lanes of Campbell Avenue at Wallace Avenue.