One person dead after vehicle strikes tree in Brampton
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 8:47AM EST
One person has been pronounced dead after a vehicle struck a tree in Brampton early Saturday morning.
The accident happened on Van Kirk Drive at Regan Road at around 4:10 a.m.
The victim, who is believed to be in their 30s, was the only person in the vehicle.
Police say the Major Collision Bureau are probing the circumstances of the accident.
The intersection of Van Kirk Drive and Regan Road is closed as a result.