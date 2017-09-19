One person in custody after male stabbed in Scarborough
One male suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough overnight. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 5:59AM EDT
One person is in custody after a male was stabbed in Scarborough overnight.
It happened near St. Clair and Pharmacy avenues early Tuesday morning.
Police say a fight occurred outside an apartment building in the area and one male was stabbed.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police say one male suspect is in custody in connection with the incident.