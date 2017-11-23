

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An Ontario private member's bill that would require all coffee pods sold in the province to be compostable has passed a key hurdle.

Progressive Conservative Norm Miller's bill passed second reading Thursday, though it would still have to be called to committee for hearings and face another vote before it had a chance of becoming law.

Miller says the problem has to do with packaging, not the practice of brewing single-serve coffee.

He says compostable pods are a better solution than recyclable ones because coffee drinkers would still have to separate the plastic pod from the compostable grounds, which they are unlikely to do if they are turning to coffee pods for their convenience.

Some municipalities say their waste systems aren't yet able to process compostable coffee pods, but Miller says his bill would take effect in four years and he would want to see the government help municipalities.

Research, Innovation and Science Minister Reza Moridi says the Liberals support the general premise of Miller's bill.