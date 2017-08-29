Ontario gov't announces $222M in funding over 3 years to combat opioid crisis
Fentanyl is shown in a file photo. The number of Ontarians being prescribed opioids held steady at about one in seven in 2016 but the amount of the potentially addictive drugs that were actually dispensed trended downward, according to a new study.
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 1:40PM EDT
Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins says the government is allocating more than $222-million over three years for harm-reduction services and treatment to combat the province's opioid crisis.