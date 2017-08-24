

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say the number of fatal motorcycle collisions on GTA highways so far this year is “very alarming.”

In a video posted online, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said so far in 2017, 30 motorcycle riders have died in collisions.

“That is very alarming considering last year, all year, we only had 36,” he said.

“Last year was the worst year we’ve had in the last decade and the fact is we’ve had 30 people on motorcycles die already this year and there is still a lot of riding season left.”

Schmidt said 27 of the 30 riders who died were driving the motorcycle at the time and three were passengers.

He noted that all of the collisions occurred in clear, dry conditions and 18 or the drivers were actually following the rules of the road.

Ten of those killed were between the ages of 45 and 54 and seven were between 55 and 64.

“It’s the older, middle-aged drivers that we are seeing involved in these collisions,” Schmidt said.

In six of the fatalities, alcohol was a factor in the crash and Schmidt said speed, improper turns and inattentive driving were also factors.

“Preventable factors that we don’t want to see happening are continuing to happen,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt emphasized the importance of vehicles sharing the road with motorcyclists.

“As a motorcycle rider, you certainly need to be defensive, be alert, be visible to motorists around you, be sure that you are able to respond because they may not be able to see you until it is too late,” he added.

“Let’s not see these numbers continue.”