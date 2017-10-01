

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday night.

The incident took place on Elgin Court, near Adelaide Avenue West and Gibbons Street.

Officers were called to an apartment building for reports of a disturbance involving several people around 9 p.m. Police said multiple gunshots were fired in the vicinity of one apartment unit inside the building.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 54-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were located by police both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.

As well, a third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to local hospital by a friend to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said following the shooting “several black males were seen running from the scene in different directions.”

One suspect was arrested on Gladstone Street at around 9:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Police said they are continuing to search for more suspect but did not specify exactly how many.

The area has been blocked to accommodate a police investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-579-1520 ext. 2677 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).