

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A group of Parkdale tenants say they are now facing eviction after launching rent strike earlier this month.

On May 1, approximately 200 tenants of six Parkdale apartment buildings refused to pay their rent until owners agreed to carry out repairs and withdraw their application to impose a five per cent rent hike.

The maximum allowable rental increase without approval from the Landlord and Tenant Board is 1.5 per cent but the owners of the buildings are seeking approval to raise rents by five per cent, an increase some tenants say is unreasonable given the poor condition of their units.

Cole Webber, a spokesperson for the group who launched the strike and an employee of Parkdale Community Legal Services, told CP24 Wednesday that AIMCo and MetCap Living, the two companies who own and operate the six apartment buildings, have handed out eviction notices to the majority of tenants who refused to pay their rent.

“AIMCo claims socially responsible investment practices. We fail to see what is socially responsible about evicting low-income people from their homes in the middle of a housing crisis,” Webber said in a written statement released Tuesday.

MetCap Living CEO Brent Merill said earlier this month that the company intends to “comply with the laws of the province,” adding that he hopes the tenants will too.

“We pride ourselves on the excellent service we provide to our residents,” Merill said.

He added that MetCap has contact information for resident and property managers posted in the buildings, on the website and the company also has a resident helpline that is staffed seven days a week.

“All calls are logged and every one is followed up,” Merill said.