

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified after a large blaze burnt down part of a Baptist church in Burlington on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Trinity Baptist Church, located on Appleby Line near Mainway, at around 1:15 a.m. after flames were spotted coming from the building.

“When we arrived on scene the majority of the fire was on the exterior of the building, up the back wall into the eaves,” Burington Fire Chief Charlie Birch told CP24 at the scene.

“They aggressively attacked the fire from the exterior.”

Fire crews from Hamilton and Milton also responded to the blaze.

Birch said that firefighters were not able get inside the building fast enough to attack the fire from the interior and a section of the building was gutted.

“The church is heavily damaged,” he said. “The roof has been burnt off.”

Birch said that while the old section of the church has been completely destroyed, crews managed to salvage the new part of the building.

“Structurally the walls are pretty good. Whether they can rebuild is yet to be determined,” he added.

The church's pastor Carl Muller told CP24 on Wednesday that arson is suspected.

“I suspect it is random hooliganism but I don’t know,” he said.

“We will have to wait and see what authorities say.”

Birch said he expects crews to be on scene for several hours.