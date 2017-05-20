

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers will get a bit of a relief on Monday as parking enforcement is relaxed slightly for the Victoria Day holiday.

According to the Toronto Police Service, parking enforcement officers will not be enforcing pay-and-display regulations or ticketing vehicles for parking or idling in rush hour routes on Monday. Parking enforcement officers will also not be enforcing any regulations that specifically apply to weekdays.

Drivers should, however, be mindful of where they park.

The Toronto Police Service says that all other parking offences will be enforced.