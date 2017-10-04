Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Caledon airlifted to trauma centre in critical condition
A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Caledon this morning.
It happened in the area of Highway 10 between The Grand and Old Baseline at around 8:15 a.m.
Police say a silver Toyota Highlander was heading northbound on Highway 10 when it left the road for unknown reasons and hit a vehicle parked on the east shoulder.
When the driver of the Toyota got out of the vehicle and crossed Highway 10 on foot, he was struck by a green Hyundai Santa Fe heading southbound.
Ornge air ambulance confirmed that man, who is believed to be in his 70s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
One lane is blocked in each direction on Highway 10 due to the crash, Ontario Provincial Police say.