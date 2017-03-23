

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by car in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to Elgin Mills Road West between Larratt Lane and Tannery Court, east of Bathurst Street, sometime before 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

Elgin Mills Road is closed in the area to allow for cleanup and an investigation.