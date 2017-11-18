

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pedestrian broke bones in their hand after they were struck and knocked to the ground while crossing the street in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Brimley Road and Huntingwood Drive sometime before 7:20 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a pedestrian suffering from broken bones in their hand.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Police issued a general driving advisory to motorists in the city Saturday evening, saying rain and mist were causing poor visibility conditions.