Pickering man, 22, arrested with sword, crossbow
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:32PM EDT
A 22-year-old Pickering man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly spotted walking through a wooded area in that city while carrying a sword and a crossbow on Thursday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police say that at about 1 p.m. Thursday, they received several calls directing them to a wooded area near Liverpool Road and Linwood Street, for concerns about a man walking in the area while carrying a sword and a crossbow.
Police arrived on scene and took him in to custody. A knife prohibited by the criminal code was allegedly found on his person after a search.
A suspect identified as Matthew Lombardi was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Torcivia at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).