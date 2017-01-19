

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a woman who allegedly threw a bottle at the face of a fellow passenger on a TTC bus in November.

The alleged assault occurred in the Weston Road and Oak Street area at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 29.

It is not known whether the victim sustained any injuries as a result.

The suspect is described as 16 to 18 years old with black shoulder-length hair in small braids. She was last seen wearing a dark V-neck sweater with an unknown crest on the left side, a white shirt, dark-blue jeans, black Adidas running shoes and a black winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).