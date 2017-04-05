

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking members of the public for information on the whereabouts of a man who investigators allege sexually assaulted and murdered a nine-year-old Toronto girl more than 30 years ago.

In a video appeal released Wednesday, Det.- Sgt. Stacy Gallant said police are still searching for Dennis Melvyn Howe, who is wanted for the murder of Sharin’ Morningstar Keenan.

The young girl disappeared from a park on Brunswick Avenue on Jan. 23, 1983.

“Shortly before 4 p.m., Sharin’ was seen speaking to a male in the park. When she did not arrive home, her parents searched the park but were unable to locate her. Police were contacted and an all-out search commenced,” Gallant said.

While conducting a door-to-door search about one week later on Feb. 1, officers found the girl’s body in the refrigerator of a rooming house on Brunswick Avenue.

The girl, Gallant said, had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Police issued a search warrant for Howe but to date, he has never been located.

“Howe had been released on mandatory supervision in 1982 from a Saskatchewan penitentiary, where he spent almost 15 years for assaulting women and girls,” Gallant said.

“His release was revoked when he fled the area. He has a long criminal record for violent offences.”

Howe, who was 43 at the time of the murder, was previously described as approximately five-foot-nine with brown eyes. He had a half-inch scar under the left side of his chin, a crooked pinky finger and a scar on his right thumb. Police also said Howe was left-handed, had a birthmark on his chest and had very bad teeth.

“He was the user of both alcohol and drugs as well as a heavy smoker. He may have difficulty hearing and may now require a hearing aid,” Gallant added.

According to police, Howe had one child from a common law relationship in 1969 and had two brothers and two sisters.

“To the nieces and nephews, or if you are the child of Dennis Melvin Howe, we want to hear from you. So please contact the Toronto Police Service,” Gallant said.

Howe, who was born in Regina, would now be 76 years old.

“Dead or alive, we’re looking for Dennis Melvyn Howe,” Gallant said.

“We have his DNA. Someone knows where he is and we want to hear from you.”