

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released video surveillance footage of suspects wanted in connection with two separate shooting incidents in Regent Park.

Both shootings occurred in the downtown neighbourhood one week apart.

The first shooting occurred on Aug. 28 and the second one took place on Sept. 4. Police say both incidents occurred between 11:15 p.m. and 1:36 a.m.

Both victims were alone when they were approached by one gunman who shot them multiple times at close range.

Police say a group of several people were seen walking together in the area prior to the shootings.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information about the incidents.

Police have also released security camera images of the incidents.

“If a member of the public recognizes any of those pictured, police are advising not to approach them. Contact police immediately. They are considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.