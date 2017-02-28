

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the stairwell of a Weston apartment building in December.

Kareem Hastings, also 22, was found dead in the stairwell of a high-rise on Lawrence Avenue near Weston Road at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Police have previously said that they believe Hastings was shot sometime after midnight but wasn’t located until hours after the fact.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police announced that they have arrested Toronto resident Kadeem Davis in connection with the homicide.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say they are continuing to look for a second suspect in the case.