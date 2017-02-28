Police arrest man in connection with deadly stairwell shooting
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 4:33PM EST
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the stairwell of a Weston apartment building in December.
Kareem Hastings, also 22, was found dead in the stairwell of a high-rise on Lawrence Avenue near Weston Road at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Police have previously said that they believe Hastings was shot sometime after midnight but wasn’t located until hours after the fact.
In a news release issued on Tuesday, police announced that they have arrested Toronto resident Kadeem Davis in connection with the homicide.
Davis is charged with first-degree murder.
Police say they are continuing to look for a second suspect in the case.