Police close 1983 cold case after determining that suspect has been dead for 16 years
Homicide victim Graham Hugh Pearce, who was found dead in 1983, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 12:26PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 12:31PM EST
Police say that they have closed a 34-year-old homicide case after determining that a person of interest died in 2001.
The case dates back to March 20, 1983 when police were called to an apartment building on High Park Avenue by the roommate of 36-year-old Graham Hugh Pearce.
Upon arrival, officers located Pearce’s lifeless body on a bathroom floor. A post-mortem examination then determined that Pearce had died as a result of a stab wound.
In April, police issued a news release appealing for information in the decades-old cold case.
At the time, police said that they had identified Ronald Thomas Gale, then 22 years old, as a person of interest in the case but had only done so after his death.
The news release went on to appeal to anyone who knew Gale or his friends and associates in 1983 to come forward.
On Friday police issued another release, announcing that they now considered the case resolved.
Police did not identify the deceased suspect in the homicide in the release but said that if they were alive today they would have been “arrested and charged with the murder.”