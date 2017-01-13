

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have closed a 34-year-old homicide case after determining that a person of interest died in 2001.

The case dates back to March 20, 1983 when police were called to an apartment building on High Park Avenue by the roommate of 36-year-old Graham Hugh Pearce.

Upon arrival, officers located Pearce’s lifeless body on a bathroom floor. A post-mortem examination then determined that Pearce had died as a result of a stab wound.

In April, police issued a news release appealing for information in the decades-old cold case.

At the time, police said that they had identified Ronald Thomas Gale, then 22 years old, as a person of interest in the case but had only done so after his death.

The news release went on to appeal to anyone who knew Gale or his friends and associates in 1983 to come forward.

On Friday police issued another release, announcing that they now considered the case resolved.

Police did not identify the deceased suspect in the homicide in the release but said that if they were alive today they would have been “arrested and charged with the murder.”