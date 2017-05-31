

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man who was shot to death in a residential area of Brampton last Thursday has been identified by Peel Regional Police.

Multiple shots were fired at Rattlesnake Road and Desert Sand Drive, near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway East at 10:30 p.m. on May 25.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he later died due to his injuries.

The victims has been identified as Sean Grant.

Officers say they are looking for a dark colour, four-door sedan with tinted windows that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance footage of the area at the time the shooting took place is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.