

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 33-year-old British Columbia man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman working as an escort in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say a male suspect met with an 18-year-old woman working as an escort at a hotel in the area of Interchange Way and Highway 7 on June 8 at 8 p.m.

The suspect allegedly told the woman that he was a police officer and showed her a document he purported to be a warrant.

The woman was then sexually assaulted and robbed of an undisclosed amount from cash.

The suspect fled the hotel in a car.

Asif Choudhry of Sechelt, B.C. is sought on a nationwide warrant. Police said he sometimes goes by the first name of Brandon.

He is accused of committing similar offences in several other provinces, police said.

He is sought on a nationwide warrant for sexual assault with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, impersonation of a police officer and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800.