Police ID victim in Scarborough homicide
Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah, 33, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 8:43AM EDT
A man who was stabbed in Scarborough over the weekend and was later pronounced dead in hospital has been identified as 33-year-old Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah.
Police were first called to the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Once on scene, officers located the victim outside with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
A suspect, identified as 18-year-old Prosper Jean Laurent, was arrested that same day and has been charged with second-degree murder in Mahendrarajah’s death.
Police say they are still seeking assistance with the investigation and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward.