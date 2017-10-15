

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The victim in a deadly shooting outside a North York plaza on Saturday night has been identified as a 43-year-old Toronto man.

The shooting happened at a plaza near Finch Avenue and Milvan Drive at around 9:45 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim was locking up a marijuana dispensary in the plaza when he was shot.

Police have since identified the victim as James Clayton Holland.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide at this point.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.