

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating reports that laser pointers have been trained on aircraft around Pearson International Airport.

Police said it appears that laser pointers have been aimed at a number of planes landing and taking off at the airport.

The laser beams appear to be emanating fromLanyard Park and Beaumonde Heights Park, Toronto police said.The parks are located northeast of the airport, in the Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue area.

Laser pointers are dangerous for aircraft as they can blind or distract a pilot.

Officers were dispatched to the parks to investigate Sunday evening.

No charges have been laid so far.