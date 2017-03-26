

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. outside a banquet hall in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Drive, near Finch Avenue.

Police say suspects fired several shots at a vehicle in the area but no injuries were reported.

Investigators are trying to determine if a crash in 13 Division this morning is connected to the incident.

At around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and three parked cars near Dufferin Street and Davenport Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for suspected impaired driving and possession of a firearm.