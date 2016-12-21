

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after two men were found dead at a home in Mississauga yesterday.

A neighbour phoned police Tuesday to express concern about the well-being of the residents at the home after noticing that the garage door had been left open for an extended period of time, police told CP24.

Officers went to the home in the Folkway Drive and Dancer Court area at around 2 p.m. and found two men dead inside.

“Due to the circumstances of the investigation the coroner has requested a post mortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death,” police said in a news release.

The deceased men have not yet been identified and police say they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

The homicide unit has not been called in at this point and there is no reason to suspect foul play at the moment, police said Wednesday.

Police said they aren’t sure how long the men had been dead before they were found.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133.