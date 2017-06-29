

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in police custody after a 'suspicious' explosion at a café in Woodbridge on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at Caffé Coretto, located on Winges Road, in the area of Weston Road and Highway 7, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident. That person is now in police custody and is considered to be a suspect in the explosion, which is being treated as "suspicious," Pattenden added.

Speaking to CP24 Thursday, Vaughan Fire’s Assistant Deputy Chief Grant Moffatt said crews arrived on scene to find the building partially collapsed.

A small fire discovered in an oven inside the cafe was quickly extinguished.

Vaughan Fire Service’s Deputy Chief Deryn Rizzi told CP24 that no one was located inside the building after a limited search was conducted.

“We weren’t able to complete the primary search because there are areas of the building that are impeded and we can’t make a full search of the building,” Rizzi said.

“What they did see obviously is a partial building collapse. The roof is unstable at this time.”

Images from the scene show a vehicle parked near the blown out building buried in bricks and debris.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and fire crews remain on scene.

York Regional Police are currently investigating the cause.