Police investigating 'suspicious' fire outside Silverthorn home
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file photo. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 5:31AM EDT
Police are investigating what is believed to be a suspicious fire outside a home in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood early Monday morning.
It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. near a home on Aileen Avenue, near Keele Street and Rogers Road.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.