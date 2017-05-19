

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police said they have located an 11-month-old boy and his mother who were reportedly missing in the Downsview area on Thursday.

The mother and her son were located on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. after going missing in the Sheppard Avenue and Allen Road area at around 2 p.m.

After the pair reportedly went missing, staff sergeant from 32 Division told CP24 there are no medical concerns and the search is not related to a domestic issue, they just want to check up on the well-being of the boy.

No command post was set up throughout the day.