Police locate 11-month-old boy, mom reported missing near Downsview
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 5:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 7:11PM EDT
Toronto police said they have located an 11-month-old boy and his mother who were reportedly missing in the Downsview area on Thursday.
The mother and her son were located on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. after going missing in the Sheppard Avenue and Allen Road area at around 2 p.m.
After the pair reportedly went missing, staff sergeant from 32 Division told CP24 there are no medical concerns and the search is not related to a domestic issue, they just want to check up on the well-being of the boy.
No command post was set up throughout the day.