

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have located a vehicle they believe could be connected to a hit-and-run crash that sent a man and a teenage girl to hospital on Sunday night.

According to investigators, at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck was heading southbound on Yonge Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue, when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Erskine Avenue and struck a northbound motorcycle.

A 54-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl who were on the motorcycle were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive.

The truck involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police said.

"What we have is essentially a criminal offence. We’ve had two people left on the road, one a 16-year-old girl who was originally transported to hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries," Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 Monday.

"The person that was operating that motor-vehicle that was involved in that collision had a responsibility to stop and assist those individuals and unfortunately what they did is they essentially left them on the road to fend for themselves."

Stibbe said a pickup truck that may be connected to the crash was found in the area of Hwy. 401 and Yonge Street. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.