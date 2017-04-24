

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Halton police have discovered a wallet that belonged to a Burlington woman who has been missing since July.

Helen Robertson, 79, disappeared on July 5, 2016 from her home in the area of Appleby Line and Upper Middle Road in northeast Burlington.

On Monday, police found an empty, brown leather Fossil wallet in a football field at Norton Park near Dundas Street and Tim Dobbie Drive in Burlington, a short distance from where Robertson was last seen.

The wallet was discovered by a parks worker and may have been discarded there over the weekend, Halton police say.

Investigators believe someone moved the wallet there.

“This is the first meaningful development that we’ve had in our investigation since her disappearance,” Det. Joe Barr told CP24.

Barr is asking the person who had possession of the wallet to come forward, in hopes it can lead to new information related to the senior’s whereabouts.

“All we’re looking for is more information,” Barr said.

Robertson suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

She is believed to have wandered off when she went missing last summer.

Halton police’s initial search was intensive, calling in canine and marine units, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

This is not the first time she wandered off. In February, she left a fitness club and was located 25-kilometres away in Mississauga.

She is described as 5’2”, weighing 110lbs, with a slim build and has white collar length hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a red long sleeved collared shirt and a pair of mismatching running shoes, one was a white-and-blue Nike high top, while the other is a white-and-silver Reebok.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halton Police Services Det. Joe Barr at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477