

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that the same group of suspects are likely responsible for a rash of carjacking and attempted carjacking incidents in the northern part of Ajax, including two that have taken place this week alone.

The most recent incidents took place on Monday night and early Thursday morning.

In the incident on Monday night, police say that a 17-year-old female was exiting her vehicle at a residence in the Westney and Rossland Road area at around 9 p.m. when she was approached by two male suspects. Police say the suspects forced the victim into the back seat of her car at gunpoint and drove to a nearby ATM where they withdrew cash using her bank card. The suspects then allegedly drove around for a short time before letting the victim out of the vehicle. Police later located the vehicle abandoned nearby.

The most recent incident, meanwhile, took place at around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police say a 24-year-old male was getting out of a vehicle in a driveway near Ravenscroft Road and Rossland Road when he was assaulted by a masked suspect. Police say a second suspect armed with a firearm then made a demand for his keys and personal property but the victim refused to comply and a physical struggle ensued. The suspects ended up fleeing the area on foot empty-handed while the victim sustained minor injuries in the skirmish, police say.

According to police, investigators believe that the two suspects in the recent incidents are likely responsible for a total of six carjacking and attempted carjacking incidents in Ajax over the past month.

The first suspect is described as a black male who is in his early 20s and about five-foot-nine. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The second suspect is described as a black male, who is about six-feet-tall. He was also seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.