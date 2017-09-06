

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham police are looking for a man who never returned after leaving a mental health facility in Whitby on a day pass.

Cameron Ceh, 27, was last seen late Sunday morning. He was out on ground privileges at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences , but did not return.

Police say Ceh requires medication and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police believe he may be in the Kensington Market area in Toronto.

He is described as a white male, standing five-foot-ten and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information about Ceh’s whereabouts is being asked to call police.