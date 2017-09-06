Police looking for man missing from Whitby mental health facility
Cameron Ceh is pictured in this Durham Police handout photo distributed Wednesday September, 6, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Durham police are looking for a man who never returned after leaving a mental health facility in Whitby on a day pass.
Cameron Ceh, 27, was last seen late Sunday morning. He was out on ground privileges at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences , but did not return.
Police say Ceh requires medication and his family is concerned for his well-being.
Police believe he may be in the Kensington Market area in Toronto.
He is described as a white male, standing five-foot-ten and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown work boots.
Anyone with information about Ceh’s whereabouts is being asked to call police.