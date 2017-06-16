

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a man from his car in Etobicoke’s Alderwood neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

The “suspicious incident” happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Brown’s Line and Burlingame Road area.

A girl was sitting on a curb when a gold Honda CRV made a U-turn, pulling up beside her, Toronto police said.

The driver then allegedly gestured towards the girl to “come closer to the vehicle,” according to a news release.

She claims the man told her “you can come into the car” several times, to which she responded no.

“The driver appeared to be surprised by her response and then drove away,” the statement read.

A man, believed to be in his 50s, is wanted in connection with the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, with short white-coloured hair, clean-shaven, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.