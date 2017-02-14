

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.

Police say the woman requested an Uber to the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue area.

During the ensuing ride, police allege that the driver stopped in a secluded area near Leslie Street and Highway 401 and proceeded to get into the back seat with the woman.

At that point, police say that the driver sexually assaulted the woman.

The driver then drove the woman home after she rejected him, police say.

Mirwais "Mir" Shukoori, of Toronto, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of sexual assault.