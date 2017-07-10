

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired into the front window of a restaurant in Vaughan late Monday.

It happened at an establishment on Rutherford Road near Weston Road shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said there were people inside the restaurant at the time, but no one was injured.

A suspect was seen fleeing the scene, but there was no immediate description of the person.

Police said it is too early to say what motivated the shooting.