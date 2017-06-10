

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have launched a hate-motivated mischief investigation after a man allegedly vandalized two photos inside a Jewish heritage museum and then left a derogatory message in a comment book.

Police say the suspect entered the museum, which is located inside Baycrest Health Sciences, at around 11 p.m. on May 30.

Once inside, police allege that the suspect removed two photographs from a display wall, vandalized them and then threw them to the ground.

It is further alleged that he then left a derogatory message in a comment book before leaving the building.

Police have released a surveillance camera image of the suspect and are asking anyone who may recognize him to come forward.

He is described as five-foot-eight, about 160 lbs. with short red hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black/blue running shoes and blue and red shorts.

The Morris & Sally Justein Heritage Museum is located inside Baycrest Health Sciences.