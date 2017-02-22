

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a university library in the city’s downtown core.

Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, investigators say a woman was at the Ryerson University library, located at 350 Victoria St., when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

Police have described the suspect as a male in his late-20s to early-30s. According to investigators, he has a slim build and short dark hair and was clean-shaven at the time of the alleged incident. He was also seen wearing glasses, a black winter coat, a white checkered dress shirt and dark pants.

Police have released photos of the man in hopes that a member of the public can help identify him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 416-808-5158 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).