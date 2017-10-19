

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the Lawrence Heights area last week.

On Friday at around 11:05 p.m., police say a 24-year-old man was sitting on the front steps of his apartment building and talking on his cellphone when three men in a vehicle drove up.

According to investigators, two men got out of the vehicle and at least one of the men was armed with a firearm.

Police say the suspects began shooting at the 24-year-old, firing at least seven shots at him at close range.

The suspects then fled the area.

The victim, police say, was struck by multiple bullets but managed to call for help. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and underwent multiple surgeries.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released security camera images of the men and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 32 Division.