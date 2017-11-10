

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police responded to a total of 63 collisions over a 12-hour period overnight as the city got its first blast of winter weather.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, there were 45 reported collisions involving property damage and 18 reported collisions involving injuries between 5 p.m. on Thursday and 5 a.m. on Friday.

Stibbe said that the vast majority of the collisions occurred in the north end of the city, where snowfall accumulation tended to be higher than it was downtown. He said that driver error was the leading cause of most collisions, though weather was also a contributing factor.

Among the collisions, were several crashes on a hill on Yonge Street just north of Wilson Avenue shortly after midnight.

Reports from the scene indicate that multiple cars travelling southbound were unable to stop due to the icy conditions and slammed into one another.

Police initially closed Yonge Street in both directions north of York Mills Road due to icy conditions but subsequently reopened the northbound lanes.

Police also responded to a garbage truck crash on a hilly stretch Finch Avenue west of Bathurst Street at around 12:35 a.m. Reports from the scene indicate that the truck slid into a pole amid icy conditions, knocking it over.

Two TTC buses that were travelling eastbound at the time ended up getting stuck on the hill as well.

Meanwhile, a brand new Lamborghini sports car was involved in a minor crash overnight, as its driver lost control on Wilson Avenue west of Yonge Street shortly after 1 a.m. and slid into a sidewalk.

The city remains under a winter travel weather advisory as of this hour with roads expected to remain slippery throughout the morning commute.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that roads are relatively clear for now but urged driver to use caution regardless.

“It is still windy, it is cold but In terms of collision and delays on highways there is nothing more than what is ordinarily expected on a Friday morning,” he said.

According to Environment Canada, flurries from snow squalls southeast of Lake Huron could bring 2-4 centimetres of snow to northern parts of the GTA this morning.

The weather agency says that the flurries will move through Toronto during the morning commute and reach the Brampton area by 8 a.m.

A separate snow squall warning is in place for northern York Region, where up to 20 cm of total accumulation will be possible by later this afternoon.