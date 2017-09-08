Police say fire at Scarlett Woods Golf Course is being investigated as possible arson
The charred remains of a shed are shown following a suspicious fire at Scarlett Woods Golf Course early Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 6:40AM EDT
Police say that an overnight fire at the Scarlett Woods Golf Course is being investigated as possible arson.
The fire broke out in a shed located on the grounds of the course near Eglinton Avenue and Jane Street at around 3:20 a.m.
Toronto Fire says that by the time crews arrived the shed was fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames visible.
The fire was then put out a short time late, according to Toronto Fire.
No injuries were reported.