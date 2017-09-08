

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an overnight fire at the Scarlett Woods Golf Course is being investigated as possible arson.

The fire broke out in a shed located on the grounds of the course near Eglinton Avenue and Jane Street at around 3:20 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that by the time crews arrived the shed was fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames visible.

The fire was then put out a short time late, according to Toronto Fire.

No injuries were reported.