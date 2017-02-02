

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An alleged impaired driver who police say crashed his car in Brampton after striking a Peel police car earlier in the night is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they received a call for a possible impaired driver in Mississauga last night and a short time later, a Peel police cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Derry Road.

Police did not pursue the vehicle but about 30 minutes later, at around 1:30 a.m., police say the same vehicle struck a light standard near Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue.

The driver, police say, initially fled the scene on foot but was located a short time later.

He was arrested and then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.