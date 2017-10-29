Police say missing woman, 88, found dead in Newmarket
NEWMARKET, Ont. - Police in Newmarket, Ont., say they've found the body of a an elderly woman who went missing on Saturday morning.
York Regional Police say Yogaswary Yohalingam, 88, was last seen alive at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say she left her residence to take a walk and never returned home.
Her death is not considered suspicious.
Officers did not release her cause of death.