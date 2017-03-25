

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects after a group of people were pepper-sprayed following an attempted robbery near Yonge-Dundas Square Friday night.

It happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the 10 Dundas East complex.

Sgt. Rob McDougall said when emergency crews arrived on scene, they found as many as six people suffering from symptoms consistent with the use of pepper spray.

Police told CP24 Saturday morning that the victims were pepper-sprayed during an attempted robbery but the suspects did not obtain any items.

No suspect descriptions have been released.