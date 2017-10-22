

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a male was shot and killed outside a home in Newmarket on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive.

The victim was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The police service’s homicide unit is currently on scene investigating.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.