Police search for suspects after male shot and killed outside Newmarket home
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 6:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 22, 2017 6:35AM EDT
York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a male was shot and killed outside a home in Newmarket on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive.
The victim was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.
The police service’s homicide unit is currently on scene investigating.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.