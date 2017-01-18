

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A stabbing victim found inside a car in East York this afternoon has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man was found in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road at around noon, Toronto police say.

According to paramedics, the victim, who was stabbed in the torso, was taken to a trauma centre.

The scene of the stabbing is not yet known.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.